Atlanta United 1-2 New York Red Bulls: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

First, Poop emoji.

If there was a game where this team needed to show up with energy and sharpness, it was this one. You’re fighting for your playoff lives (theoretically) against a pressing team in your home stadium. And Atlanta allowed that pressing team to play the exact game they wanted en route to getting thoroughly dismantled in the first half.

Playoff hopes are now dashed. I ran a Twitter poll today to gauge y’all’s opinion on whether this was a “must-win,” which more than 96 percent of respondents said “Yes.” And that was the correct answer.

One has to wonder about the future of Josef Martinez. He was very poor yet again despite the late goal. Something’s gotta give.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.