George Campbell to miss 2-3 weeks with groin injury

Atlanta United announced today that defender George Campbell will be out 2-3 weeks after sustaining an adductor injury during the club’s 0-0 draw at Chicago Fire FC on Saturday.

It’s the second such injury that Campbell has dealt with this year, after having missed some time in late-spring with an abductor that occurred in Atlanta’s road loss to Inter Miami. That injury saw him miss a month of action.

Campbell has been a regular starter for Gonzalo Pineda during a busy portion of the season that has seen Campbell play nearly 600 minutes in the month of July alone. Those 600 minutes equates to roughly 45 percent of his total playing time this season. With sudden large increase, perhaps it’s not surprising that the player’s form had dipped in recent games. In that vein, perhaps the break from play could be a welcome one, especially considering the play of Juanjo Purata in defense since joining the team in the summer transfer window.