Atlanta United at Columbus Crew: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes venture back to the state of Ohio tonight after suffering a midweek 2-1 defeat to the Red Bulls on their return home, a dampening loss on whatever positive momentum Atlanta held coming into the match. They’ll be tasked with the sixth place Columbus Crew this time, and with their dangerous attacking options and Atlanta United’s road form, optimism is certainly scarce.

We’ll see if Atlanta can hone in on the “win at all cost” mentality Gonzalo Pineda has emphasized and grab some sorely needed points to climb out of the basement of the Eastern Conference with kickoff set for 5:35 PM ET broadcasting nationally on FS1. Before then, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then jump back here and into the match thread below to chime in on all the happenings of the evening.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Columbus Crew’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio

Kickoff Time: Sunday, August 21st; 5:35 PM ET

Available TV: FS1, FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), FOX Sports Go App

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.