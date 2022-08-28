Atlanta United vs D.C. United: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta finds out exactly where their floor is this afternoon as they take on the current Wooden Spoon leaders D.C. United and frankly their easiest shot at three points in their remaining schedule. With their recent form showing one win in five, the Five Stripes have a golden opportunity to pick up three points as they host a D.C. team that are a week removed from a 0-6 thumping from the Philadelphia Union. Can Atlanta United build upon the quality shown in their 2-2 draw last weekend in Columbus and build any kind of momentum with eight games to go?

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

D.C. United’s Lineup:

TBA

