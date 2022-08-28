Atlanta United 3-2 DC United: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

I’m sorry to inform everyone that despit the three points, I’m not very enthused about this team’s prospects going forward. Credit to them for the win, but it was an average-at-best performance over the worst team in MLS. They very well could’ve lost the three points in the final moments. How is a performance like this going to work out on Wednesday in Philadelphia?

Josef Martinez scored from the run of play, which hopefully will give the striker a boost. Manager Gonzalo Pineda has been saying that Josef could just need a goal to break the seal on a run of better form, so we’ll see if that plays out.

I’m not very — actually, I’m going to stop there. I don’t want my pessimism to infect the tenor of the thread. What did y’all think? Am I crazy?

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.