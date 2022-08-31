Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union: Match Thread and How to Watch

So we know Atlanta isn’t the worst team in the league now. That’s fine and good.

But now, on two days of rest, the Five Stripes travel up to Philadelphia to play the absolute buzzsaw that is the first in the conference Union, who come in on not one but two consecutive 6-0 wins. This has the potential to go very badly.

Or... it might not? That’s why we watch, I guess. We’ll see if the still clinging to hope Atlanta United side can muster up enough willpower to get an upset (or at least not dramatically lose) the midweek road trip.

Tune in on FS1 or FOX Deportes to catch the 7:08 PM kick, or any of the other options listed below. Before then, though, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineup, then jump back over to join us in the match thread below.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Philadelphia Union’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, August 31; 7:08 PM ET

Available TV: FS1, FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), FOX Sports Go App

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

