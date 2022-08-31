Atlanta United 1-4 Philadelphia Union: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Atlanta United will never be a playoff team — let alone a good team or a title-contending team — until it can stop conceding goals that are easily preventable. Philadelphia opened the scoring on a rolling shot into the corner that Rocco Rio Novo could not steer around the post. And then the team conceded in first half stoppage time off a corner. Stop me if you’ve heard that one before. Things got out of hand late when the team was chasing the game, but they put themselves in a terrible position from the start by allowing these cheap goals.

The reason I point out the above is because Atlanta gave a damn good team all they wanted for the better part of an hour (again, before things got out of hand). Atlanta was probing and creating better scoring opportunities on the road against a Supporters Shield contender. BUT NONE OF THAT MATTERS BECAUSE THEY ARE CONCEDING PREVENTABLE GOALS. THINGS WILL NOT GET BETTER UNTIL THEY STOP DOING THIS.

They probably won’t stop giving up the preventable goals this season.

