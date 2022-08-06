Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders: Match Thread and How to Watch

Returning home after two games on the road, the Five Stripes look to break their mediocre form against a team they’ve never gotten all three points out of— the Seattle Sounders.

Seattle enters the Benz for only the second time ever, and while they currently sit in a playoff position (7th, barely), the Sounders have fallen in each of their last three away trips. Atlanta, meanwhile, is without George Campbell for the near future, yet another hit to depth at center back. Will Gonzalo Pineda be able to get his team back into gear against his former club?

Remember to check out our match preview and opponent Q&A, then tune in on ABC for a 3:08 PM kick as Atlanta United plays host to a big time national audience in a match that will hopefully break the trend of the previous meetings between the two sides.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Seattle Sounders’ Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 6th; 3:08 PM ET

Available TV: ABC, ESPN Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), WatchESPN

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.