Atlanta United 2-1 Seattle Sounders: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Gonzalo Pineda fielded a very similar starting lineup to the team that lost to Chicago last week, but there was one significant change — fielding Luiz Araujo and Ronaldo Cisneros on their natural sides. This switch contributed to the opening goal, where Caleb Wiley played Araujo in behind where he was able to get into a dangerous crossing position.

It’a notable that Seattle scored the equalizer just minutes after Franco Ibarra entered the game, purportedly as a move that would help solidify midfield. And it wasn’t happenstance, the young Argentine turned the ball over in the middle of the park that lead to the goal. He hustled back and tried to deny the cross near the penalty spot, but was unable to do so.

Andrew. Gutman. Take a bow.

