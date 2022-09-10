Atlanta United vs Toronto FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United’s season drags on tonight, welcoming Toronto FC in a match that with any luck won’t end up as the worst headline of the week for the Five Stripes.

A soulless Sunday in Portland brought about a 2-0 defeat (along with a lot of wasted chicken and rice) and a lack of upward momentum with a total of five games remaining in the regular season. While still only six points back from the playoff line, confidence is bleak, to say the least. If anything, a spirited showing in front of a home crowd is what’s needed to sustain any interest through the rest of the year.

Before we see just how bad (or good… but probably bad) this one goes, check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then jump back over to the match thread below to vent with the rest of us.

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, September 10th; 7:38 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

