Atlanta United 4-2 Toronto FC: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Well, if Atlanta United is going to go out, this is a fun way to do it. I’m not going to get ahead of myself here and say that the playoffs are back in play realistically (let’s see them win consecutive game first), but at the same time we can appreciate what a fun game this was.

What a weird season for Junajo Purata. Coming from obscurity at Tigres to becoming Atlanta United’s third-leading scorer this season as a center back, and scoring a freaking hat trick tonight. There’s been a ton of crazy storylines in Atlanta United history, but that is one of the crazier ones.

Congrats to Thiago Almada as well for his banger, showing why he got the nod to join the Argentine national team for the next international break. Let’s all hope he can continue to impress for club and country.

