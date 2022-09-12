Player Ratings from Atlanta United’s four goal outburst over Toronto FC

Player Ratings

GK Raul Gudiño 5 - Okay for as great as these ratings are, this is the only “bad” one. Gudiño was meh... didn’t have a ton to do but didn’t stand out in any particular way.

RB Ronald Hernandez 6 - Good to see Hernandez come back into the team and be solid. He still has some mistakes in his game that allows Atlanta to be punished that he needs to iron out. But a lot of that can be chalked up to irregular playing time.

CB Juanjo Purata 10 (Man of the Match) - He may have conceded a penalty, but when you score a het trick as a center back you get a 10. These are the rules.

CB Alan Franco 7 - There was a lot of good for Alan Franco in this one, particularly on the ball where it was one of his better performances of the season all while wearing the armband. He was dribbled past twice though, which is no good for a CB.

LB Andrew Gutman 8 - Playing in a natural LB spot, Gutman was at his best. Two shots, two chances created, winning all seven of his ground duels and collecting eight ball recoveries... As good as he’s been lately playing in a pseudo-LCB position, this is still his best role.

CM Santiago Sosa 7 - One of Atlanta United’s most consistent performers over the past couple of months since coming back into the team, Sosa just kept chugging away in that role Saturday night.

CM Amar Sejdic 7 - And Sejdic appears to be the best partner for Sosa that is currently available. He had a big chance created and won 8/10 duels. He distributes the ball efficiently and moves it to the primary playmakers. An unselfish, team-first player.

RW Brooks Lennon 8 - Moving into more of an attakcing role with a dedicated fullback behind him, Lennon looked as good as we’ve seen him this season. He created 5 chances, won a penalty and was never dispossessed.

Thiago Almada 9 - Almada played like a guy buzzing off of receiving a national team call up for Argentina. He collected nearly a goal of xG with his 5 shots, scoring another screamer with one of them. He also created three chances and was very efficient in the attack.

LW Luiz Araujo 8 - Playing on the left may limit Araujo a bit in term of his passing options and what he feels like he can do creatively, but it just might be the best for the team. He played almost as a wide striker, firing of seven shots. He gets dinged here for missing a penalty, but overall he was effective and I expect him to stay in this left sided role for the remainder of the season.

ST Dom Dwyer 6 - For all we’ve talked about the strikers in this system not finding many moments to impact the game, Dwyer epitomized that with only 15 touches in 70 minutes. However, with those 15 touches, he got four shots away from inside the box and also created a chance. That’s the kind of efficiency Pineda needs in that role.

Here are your ratings. Let us know what you think about the performances, as well as those of the subs.