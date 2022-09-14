Atlanta United at Orlando City: Match Thread and How to Watch

Twelve points are all that’s left on the table. Atlanta United are five back from the playoff line. Clearly, the postseason window is closing quickly on the Five Stripes, who remembered how to win on Saturday and really, really should look into repeating that process tonight in a vital away trip down to Orlando, Florida. If there’s anything more nerve-racking than a rivalry match, it’s a rivalry match with major playoff implications.

Get prepped for the 6:08 PM ET kick with our match preview and predicted lineups, then jump back over here and into the match thread below to join the conversation on all the happenings from Exploria Stadium

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Your #ATLUTD Starting XI to face Orlando City pic.twitter.com/VhVz0YFTSe — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 14, 2022

Orlando City’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, September 14th; 6:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

