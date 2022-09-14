Atlanta United 1-0 Orlando SC: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Enjoy Thiago Almada here while he lasts. He’s provided us with some of the best moments of the season thanks to all of his goals seemingly being world class. And Wednesday night was no different — nay — perhaps the best of them all considering the stakes for the team and the opponent. He’ll have a chance to get into Argentina’s World Cup squad alongside Lionel Messi and the other great Argentine attackers. He’s that good.

Finally Atlanta United got some breaks on the road. They were pretty thoroughly outplayed in the first half, but ended up with the better chances. In the second half, they took advantage. And better yet, they were able to maintain that lead — something that has been a big issue for the Five Stripes this season. It’s only their second road win.

This result means that Saturday’s home game against the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia Union will have massive stakes, and it will sure to be a fun, intense atmosphere in the Benz.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.