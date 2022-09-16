Caleb Wiley, Ajani Fortune, Vicente Reyes, and Jon Villal receive international call-ups

Atlanta United’s academy products are in demand this international break.

He's back



Caleb Wiley will join the #U20MYNT in their quest to add another at @RevCupMexico pic.twitter.com/JLYYsMnbhj — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 16, 2022

Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley will join the US U-20s in the Revelations Cup where they will face Peru, Mexico, and Paraguay. This will be the first matches for America’s U-20s since their standout performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, where Tyler Wolff and the USA took home their third straight regional title and clinched berths to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

Atlanta United 2’s Ajani Fortune, Vicente Reyes, and Jonantan Villal have also received call-ups from their national federations for the September FIFA window.

This is the 20-man Trinidad and Tobago Roster that will contest the 2022 King's Cup in Thailand September 22-25, 2022 @FAThailand pic.twitter.com/2HgUwMGc26 — TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) September 15, 2022

Fortune, the 2s captain, will join the Trinidad and Tobago senior national team at the 2022 King’s Cup in Thailand. The team’s first participation in the King’s Cup begins on Thursday, Sept. 22 against Tajikistan and will last until the 25th. The midfielder has started 15 matches in a row for head coach Jack Collison, logging his first professional assist against Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Aug. 27.

Vicente Reyes rejoins Chile’s U-20 squad to participate in the Costa Cálida Supercup, held in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain from Sept. 17-27. Reyes has had an impressive season with the 2s, logging 1,170 minutes through 13 starts. His 67 saves and 67.7% save rate are both club highs.

Villal returns to Mexico’s U-18 squad, in Zlin, Czech Republic to face Finland, Slovakia, and Germany from Sept. 21-25. The midfielder has recorded three assists this season, remaining only one of three ATL UTD 2 players to tally multiple assists in a match this season.

These call-ups will likely make the 2s players unavailable for Saturday’s match against The Miami FC and the midweek matchup against Indy Eleven.

Congratulations to all of these players who continue to make our club proud. They all have bright futures ahead of them.