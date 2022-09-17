Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union: Match Thread and How to Watch

Two weeks ago, Atlanta United played one of the most lackluster games of their entire existence (not even exaggerating), and pretty much wrote off any hope of playoff qualification in the eyes of basically everyone. Two matches and six points later, the Five Stripes sit within striking distance of the top seven, even just three points back from fifth, albeit with an additional game played. Some fortunate results and continued form could very well see Atlanta shockingly into the postseason.

The catch? They have to go through Philadelphia. A team with a recent knack for obliterating opponents, winning their last five matches by a combined score of 23-2, including a 4-1 win over Atlanta just a few weeks ago. It’ll take some magic, and the odds aren’t great, but it’s make or break time in the Benz with only three games to go. Let’s see what happens.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Philadelphia Union’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, September 17th; 3:50 PM ET

Available TV: Univision, TUDN

Available Streaming: Twitter, TUDN App

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

