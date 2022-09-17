Atlanta United 0-0 Philadelphia Union: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Before we discuss the result, I think we first need to talk about the way Atlanta United played. You’d be forgiven for not recognizing the Philadelphia Union as the Eastern Conference leaders and leaders in the Supporters Shield race. And that’s a credit to Atlanta United, who had them unbalanced for most of the second half after a cagey first 45. Atlanta moved the ball quickly, efficiently, and directly when needed to put the visitors under pressure they aren’t used to feeling. If Atlanta United had played like this all year, we’d be talking about a team more likely to be contending for a home playoff game than one fighting to keep themselves in the hunt for the MLS Cup playoffs.

But about the result— it felt like the full three points were needed here. One point maybe keeps them in contention for now, but (obviously) Atlanta needs certain results to go their way over the next three weeks. It’s a result that feels far more deflating than the performance that led to it.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.