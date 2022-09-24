Lionel Messi discusses Thiago Almada’s performance in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Honduras

Atlanta United playmaker Thiago Almada made his La Albiceleste debut after being subbed in to play the final 36 minutes of Argentina’s 3-0 win over Honduras Friday night in Miami.

Almada was somewhat of a surprise addition to Lionel Scaloni’s side as they make final preparations for the forthcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But superstar Leo Messi spoke about Almada after the match that lends some insight into why the Atlanta United player is on the verge of breaking into the national team on a regular basis.

Messi sobre Thiago Almada y Enzo Fernández pic.twitter.com/7rrxF3HABM — Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) September 24, 2022

Messi on Thiago Almada: “Thiago is very fresh. He is a very fast player who knows how to play one on one. He is very mischievous. He is not afraid of anything.” pic.twitter.com/yNf8bLNmUP — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) September 24, 2022

Massive praise from Lio Messi for Thiago Almada.



“Thiago plays loose. He’s very fast and he has a lot of 1v1 ability. He’s very clever and he’s not afraid of anything. He’s goes at you.”



“Thiago tiene mucha frescura”— what a quote from Messi. https://t.co/lgJ3qnSfl5 — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) September 24, 2022

This is pretty cool and surreal to see. Especially given the fact that this season has been such a downer for the team — and even for Almada himself at times. But he’s clearly hitting his best form of the year, and this kind of experience with the national team will hopefully give him momentum to keep playing well and potentially force his way into the World Cup roster.