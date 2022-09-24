 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lionel Messi discusses Thiago Almada’s performance in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Honduras

Atlanta United’s Argetnine playmaker made his debut for La Albiceleste

By Joe Patrick
Honduras v Argentina - International Friendly Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Atlanta United playmaker Thiago Almada made his La Albiceleste debut after being subbed in to play the final 36 minutes of Argentina’s 3-0 win over Honduras Friday night in Miami.

Almada was somewhat of a surprise addition to Lionel Scaloni’s side as they make final preparations for the forthcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But superstar Leo Messi spoke about Almada after the match that lends some insight into why the Atlanta United player is on the verge of breaking into the national team on a regular basis.

This is pretty cool and surreal to see. Especially given the fact that this season has been such a downer for the team — and even for Almada himself at times. But he’s clearly hitting his best form of the year, and this kind of experience with the national team will hopefully give him momentum to keep playing well and potentially force his way into the World Cup roster.

