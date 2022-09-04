Atlanta United at Portland Timbers: Match Thread and How to Watch

On Wednesday Atlanta United lost on the road to the Philadelphia Union… and that’s about it. The eternal storyline of have glimpses of quality, giving up easy goals, and ultimately losing really isn’t much of a surprise to anyone at this point.

Will a national audience see the same repeating story once again this evening? The Timbers are no Philadelphia, but an always tough environment will be difficult for the Five Stripes to get a result in, especially following the midweek game. All we can do is watch and hope for a different result. (I fully accept that I am insane at this point.)

Before the 5:55 PM ET kick, check out our match preview, then come back and join us as we discuss all the action from Providence Park.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Portland Timbers' Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

Kickoff Time: Sunday, September 4th; 5:55 PM ET

Available TV: FOX, FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), FOX Sports Go App

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1400 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

