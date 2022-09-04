Thiago Almada receives Argentina National Team call-up

Many would argue that Thiago Almada has been Atlanta United’s most consistent and talented player this season. The young Argentine often described as a “generational talent” has helped steady the Five Stripes’ midfield through an otherwise turbulent year. He’s also currently sitting at ten assists on the season and four away from breaking the Atlanta United assist record held by Miguel Almiron and Julian Gressel.

Almada Martínez pic.twitter.com/Y19SflQPEo — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 3, 2022

Therefore, it makes total sense that the Argentine National Team would be giving Almada a ring as the September international window approaches. La Abicileste will be playing Honduras and Jamaica in their final matches to meld before the World Cup arrives later this season. Thiago Almada has received U20 and U23 call-ups for Argentina before, most recently with his pal Ezequiel Barco in the Olympics, but this moment is a huge, and well deserved, step forward.

Almada will be joined by the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel di María, Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez, and a smorgasbord of other talent for the camp. The potential for Almada to draw on that talent and come back even stronger is rather high, and Atlanta fans have seen how international duty can benefit certain players at the club level when Barco went on a tear after returning from the Olympics last year. Of course, Atlanta United’s 2022 campaign could be all but finished by the time Almada returns, but this is an amazing opportunity for him to propel his career even further and immerse with some of the best talent in the world.

Here is a full list of Argentina’s call-ups, and congratulations to Thiago Almada!