Twitter Spaces Special With Atlanta United Legend Michael Parkhurst

Despite Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers, Sunday evening still brought some insightful footy content from an Atlanta legend. Tyler Pilgrim and Sydney Hunte sat down with Five Stripes’ champion Michael Parkhurst on the Dirty South Soccer Twitter Spaces show to chat about the current state of the club, Beyond Goals Mentoring, and a variety of other topics.

Beyond Goals is Parkhurst’s and fellow Atlanta legend Greg Garza’s newest project, which helps young soccer players navigate through not only the intricacies of the sport but life in general (Noah Cobb is a perfect example of one of many young players benefitting from their expertise). Other talking points include Parky’s venture into soccer ownership in Rhode Island and a firsthand, training-ground view into how brilliant and talented a player the Five Stripes and the USMNT truly possess in one Miles Robinson. Thanks for listening, y’all!