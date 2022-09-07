Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez one week for conduct detrimental to team

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for Atlanta United in 2022, it appears their relationship with Josef Martinez has worsened. The club announced on Wednesday that it has suspended the former MLS MVP for one week for “conduct detrimental to the team”.

Martinez will be unavailable for selection for this weekend’s match at home against Toronto FC and be eligible to return to team activities on Monday.

Needless to say, this is yet another piece of unwelcome news for both the club and striker in what has been an immensely frustrating season. Unfortunately we don’t know all the details revolving around this suspension. However, according to The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas, it stems from an altercation between Josef and Gonzalo Pineda following the team’s 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers on Sunday.

It is widely known that Josef has a fiery personality, so this news isn’t too surprising considering how things have transpired this season. Now it’s a matter of how this will affect his already uncertain future at the club.