Atlanta United announces finalized preseason schedule

Atlanta United today announced the club’s preseason schedule ahead of the 2023 MLS Regular Season. Atlanta will play five preseason friendlies before it kicks off the season Saturday, Feb. 25 against San Jose Earthquakes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m., Apple TV/MLS Season Pass).

Atlanta began its preseason Sunday, Jan. 8 with its first training session of the year. The team will train at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta until it plays its first preseason friendly against Chattanooga FC on Jan. 28 (3:00 p.m.) at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The club will then travel to Mexico City where it will train at the Mexican National Team headquarters. Atlanta will play two matches in Mexico against Atlante F.C. on Feb. 4 at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes and Cruz Azul on Feb. 8 at its training ground. Atlante won the 2022 and 2021 Apertura titles in Mexico’s second division, while Cruz Azul are nine-time Liga MX champions, most recently winning the 2021 Clausura. Streaming information for both matches will be announced at a later date.

Atlanta returns home to face its third Mexican opponent of the preseason when it hosts Toluca F.C. on Feb. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the American Family Insurance Cup featuring the club’s primary Kit Launch. The club concludes its preseason Feb. 18 when it travels to face MLS expansion side St. Louis CITY SC at its new stadium CITYPARK.