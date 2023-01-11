Rumor: Atlanta United interested in South Korean striker Hwang Ui-Jo

Atlanta United could be about to add an exciting attacker to its roster in the form of Korean international Hwang Ui-jo.

Atlanta United and Minnesota United have shown interest in South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo. He is 30-years-old and plays for Greek club Olympiacos and the South Korea national team. His value is estimated at $5.4 million. (https://t.co/wr9zvL1U0B) #ATLUTD #MNUFC pic.twitter.com/ViN0z2hIxk — MLS Transfer Zone (@MLS_ZONE) January 10, 2023

According to Greek outlet To10, Atlanta United and Minnesota United have sent official offers for the Korean striker who will likely join one of the two teams as he cannot play for another European club this season due to FIFA regulations.

Ui-jo, 30, currently plays for Greek side Olympiacos on loan from Nottingham Forest and the South Korean National Team. He featured in each of Korea’s four matches during the 2022 World Cup but failed to find the net at the tournament. He’s had a spell of poor form with his club this season, featuring in 13 matches with the Greek giants and only managing an assist.

Before transferring to Forest, Ui-Jo played for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 where he racked up 23 goals and 5 assists across 68 appearances between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He primarily plays as a striker but has also played on both wings.

This would add a second striker to Atlanta’s roster along with Jackson Conway.

What do you think of this potential signing? Let us know in the comments below!