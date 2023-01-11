Atlanta United signs French goalkeeper Clement Diop

Atlanta United announced today that it has signed free agent goalkeeper Clément Diop to a one-year contract for 2023 with a club option for 2024. Diop began last season with Inter Miami CF before a mid-season trade to New England Revolution.

“Clément brings more MLS experience to our roster and goalkeeping group,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a press release. “We feel confident in the group we have brought together with Brad, Quentin and now Clément added to the mix.”

The goalkeeping room leaves three players with MLS experience at manager Gonzalo Pineda’s disposal. The knock-on effect dispenses the idea that the team’s two bright goalkeeping prospects in Justin Garces and Vicente Reyes would be options as reserve keepers — both of whom are expected to continue gaininst experience between the posts with Atlanta United 2 in MLS Next Pro.

Diop, who was born in Paris, France, began his career with Amiens in France. After playing for Amiens II, Diop joined LA Galaxy II of the USL Championship ahead of the 2015 season. He started 28 games and recorded 10 clean sheets as LA Galaxy II reached the USL Championship Final before falling to Rochester in extra time. Diop signed with LA Galaxy’s first team following the season and made his MLS debut on Aug. 20, 2016 against NYCFC.

He made 15 starts during the 2017 season for LA Galaxy before moving to CF Montreal via the waiver draft ahead of the 2018 campaign. He spent four seasons with Montreal, with 2020 being the season he saw the most playing time. He started 20 matches and made a career-high 73 saves. Ahead of the 2022 season, Diop signed with Inter Miami CF before being traded mid-season to New England.

Diop, who holds a United States Green Card and won’t occupy an international slot, represents Senegal on the international stage. He has made one senior international appearance for Senegal, playing in a friendly vs. Uganda in 2017.