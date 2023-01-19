Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes passes away after boating accident

Former Atlanta United and Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes tragically passed away Thursday morning at the age of 25 due to injuries sustained in a boating crash in the waters off Miami on Wednesday.

Charlotte FC announced his passing and both Charlotte and Atlanta United released statements.

We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023

Statement below on behalf of Atlanta United on the passing of Anton Walkes. pic.twitter.com/JcuBxeAXfB — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 19, 2023

The Miami Herald reported the crash that occurred yesterday. Dirty South Soccer understands that Walkes was on a jet ski and collided with a larger vessel. The report states that Walkes was found unconscious and received CPR on the scene from Miami Fire Rescue.

It’s a tragic loss for the entire MLS community. Fans, players and coaches alike had nothing but the best of interactions with Walkes, who unsurprisingly found himself to be a fan favorite in Atlanta. That’s thanks in part to the role he played during the teams inaugural campaign under Tata Martino in 2017 where while on loan he won the right back spot and played in 20 games, making 17 starts that season.

Atlanta was impressed enough to bring him back in 2020 on a permanent transfer where he became a regular in the starting XI under multiple head coaches. He started 15 of 23 league games in 2020 under Frank de Boer and Stephen Glass, followed by 32 of 34 matches the following season under Gabriel Heinze and Gonzalo Pineda. He’s one of the players to have worn the captain’s armband in Atlanta United’s history.

Anton was kind enough to talk to me and @japatrick200 back in May of 2021 about coming back to Atlanta. He seemed to truly care about the city and the club. pic.twitter.com/th1eCdatYu — J. Sam Jones (@J_SamJones) January 19, 2023

Some of his former Atlanta United clubs, teammates and colleagues have shared their feelings since learning of the tragic news:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes.



The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time pic.twitter.com/NCPvFU4A6v — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2023

Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Anton Walkes.



Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/bWZIz324z4 — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) January 19, 2023

An ATL UTD original. A fucking great human being https://t.co/9rPC4KGZAW — Michael Parkhurst (@MFparkhurst) January 19, 2023

RIP my brother ️ life doesn’t feel real rn https://t.co/v8BEHAJRAc — Brandon Vazquez (@Brvndonv) January 19, 2023

The classiest and kindest human being who always made time for me and anyone else. Anton, thank you. My heart and prayers go out to your family https://t.co/gYAfVmPe7b pic.twitter.com/5uQpcjrQD2 — Katie Witham (@Katie_Witham) January 19, 2023

This is incredibly sad



Can honestly say he was one of the nicest guys in the game



Thoughts are with family & Friends



Rest in peace https://t.co/iwBSYBR65q — Jack Collison (@jackcollison) January 19, 2023

I love you man https://t.co/zV7i18ZcFY — George Campbell (@GeorgeC1927) January 19, 2023

If anyone has personal stories about interacting or watching Anton, we’d all love to hear them. Rest in peace Anton Walkes.