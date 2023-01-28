Preseason Friendly; Atlanta United at Chattanooga FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes take their first baby steps into the new year against a familiar friendly opponent in Chattanooga FC this afternoon in their first public showing since the end of the 2022 regular season. Focusing on fitness during the beginning stages of preseason, a heavily and constantly rotating squad will feature in the match.

For those not making the trip north to Finley Stadium, the match will be streaming live on Eleven Sports, and over the air on 92.9 The Game. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM ET.

Tune in to get a first look at an ever-evolving Atlanta United, and join us in the comments below as a match thread for all those irrational preseason observations.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

For the first time in 2023...



Your #ATLUTD Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/ON3CChVZGN — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 28, 2023

Chattanooga FC’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kickoff Time: Saturday, January 28th; 3:00 PM ET

Available TV: N/A

Available Streaming: Eleven Sports

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

