 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Edwin Mosquera heading on loan to Defensa y Justicia

More moves from Atlanta United

By Rob Usry
/ new
SOCCER: SEP 17 Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta United appear set to see another player from its 2022 roster depart the team for the upcoming MLS season. According to Cesar Luis Merlo, the Five Stripes will loan out winger Edwin Mosquera to Argentine club Defensa y Justicia on a 12-month deal.

Mosquera, 21, joined the club last season and occupied a U22 initiative roster spot. The Colombian attacker has appeared 12 times since his arrival, with all but one of those coming off the bench. He notched two assists during his 302 minutes.

With Mosquera’s departure, the club opens up an international roster slot and potentially a U22 initiative slot, assuming there’s no change in their allotment due to Designated Player rules.

Atlanta brought in winger Derrick Etienne Jr. as a free agent this offseason, moving Mosquere even further down the pecking order. A loan move to get the youngster playing time makes perfect sense. Now we shall see if this move, if it becomes official, is a precursor to an incoming move.

More From Dirty South Soccer

Loading comments...