Atlanta United loan Marcelino Moreno to Brasileirão side Coritiba

Atlanta United will see a change to their attacking depth as Marcelino Moreno has been acquired by Brazil’s Coritiba on loan. The news was first reported by Felipe Cárdenas of The Athletic, and Cortiba confirmed the news on its Twitter account:

Atlanta ⏩️⏩️ Curitiba!



Marcelino Moreno é a 5ª contratação do Coxa para a temporada 2023!!



Com passagens pelo Lanús, Talleres e Atlanta United, o meio-campista Moreno chega para vestir a camisa 10 coxa-branca. ⚪️#VamosCoxa pic.twitter.com/I6OrkEXWpm — Coritiba (@Coritiba) January 4, 2023

Coritiba finished 15th place in the Brasileirão last season and narrowly escaped relegation. Now, they’re preparing to kick off the year in the Campeonato Paranense with their first group-stage match against Aruko Sports.

Frankly, this move Isn’t surprising in the slightest and it makes even more sense with the news of Tyler Wolff being recalled from his loan in Belgium. Moreno finished the 2022 campaign on the bench and just never really seemed to click into the system that Gonzalo Pineda was building. With the signing of Derrick Etienne Jr. and the depth offered by both Edwin Mosquera and Wolff, the Five Stripes have their left wing covered (barring any crazy injury spell… knock on wood).

Just a hint of speculation, but the other position Moreno played (and in my opinion, the one he played best) was the number 10. At the moment, Atlanta United only has two true central attacking midfielders: Moreno and Thiago Almada. Could Moreno’s loan move signal that Atlanta United is not planning to sell Almada before the summer? Possibly. But that’s just a theory.

What do you think of this move? Let us know in the comments below!