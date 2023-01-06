Atlanta United waives Dom Dwyer

Atlanta United announced today that striker Dom Dwyer was placed on waivers. All other MLS teams will now have 48 hours to place a claim on the veteran forward who scored 4 league goals for Atlanta United last season.

If Dwyer does not get claimed, his salary will count against Atlanta United in 2023. However, there would appear to be very little chance of that happening given that Dwyer earned only $84k last year.

To waive a player on such a small contract who proved that he was capable of at least being a role-playing substitute seems odd. One would’ve assumed Dwyer had at least some value on the trade market. But, likely due to his age, it will likely result in a team picking up a very reasonably-priced Dwyer in the next couple of days.

It also goes to show just how extreme the roster cutting is going at the club this offseason. Atlanta is disposing many of its biggest contracts, as Alan Franco and Emerson Hyndman are already off the books, and Josef Martinez and Marcelino Moreno are surely to follow.

Not including Josef, Jackson Conway is the only striker on the depth chart for Gonzalo Pineda as players report back to the facility in the coming days.