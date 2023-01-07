Rumor: Atlanta United, Boca Juniors battling to sign Alexander Callens

Atlanta United look to have serious interest in the biggest name remaining on the MLS free agent market. The Five Stripes reported have a “serious offer” out to former New York City FC and Peru international center back Alexander Callens. This news comes from Peruvian journalist Nick Negrini. However, there’s a big caveat to the rumor. Argentine giants Boca Juniors are also interested in acquiring the 30-year-old defender.

Alexander Callens suena en Boca Juniors, preguntaron por el chalaco de 30 años y le harán llegar oferta.



Mientras que el Atlanta United, la oferta más seria, va por la lucha para que no deje la @MLS.



Callens es el agente libre más codiciado de la @MLSes. pic.twitter.com/c4HIS1FCaL — Nick Negrini (@NickNegriniG) January 7, 2023

Atlanta United are undoubtedly looking to strengthen the center back position after selling Alan Franco to Sao Paulo earlier this week. Callens is a decorated MLS veteran who has appeared for NYCFC 164 times while playing an integral part in their MLS Cup (2021) and Campeones Cup (2022) victories.

It appears to be up to Callens as to how he would like to proceed. If he wishes to remain in MLS, Atlanta are seemingly the frontrunners to land his signature. However, the lure of South America and a run in the Copa Libertadores with a prestigious club like Boca Juniors is a tasty option.

Should Atlanta United win out and land Callens, he would not count towards the club’s international player count as he acquired a green card in 2018.

Let’s wait see how this all plays out. But for now, it appears that the club are making a real run at a top MLS center back.