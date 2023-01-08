Report: Atlanta United on verge of re-signing Amar Sejdic

Atlanta United look to be close to bringing back Amar Sejdic for his 2nd full season with the club. According to a report by renowned Atlanta soccer journalist J. Sam Jones, Atlanta are on the verge of “finalizing a deal” with the out-of-contract 26-year-old midfielder.

I can confirm that Atlanta United are finalizing a deal with midfielder Amar Sejdic to return to the team. Sejdic made 18 starts last year. Was on a minimum deal. Imagine he'll get a deserved bump on this contract. — J. Sam Jones (@J_SamJones) January 8, 2023

Sejdic came to the club in July 2021 as part of a trade with CF Montréal that saw CFM receive $100,000 worth of GAM and potentially an extra $50,000 based on presumed performance metrics. He appeared in 23 matches in 2022, starting 18 of those while contributing 2 assists.

As Sam pointed out, Sejdic was on a senior minimum deal making just over $85,000. It will be interesting to see how his updated contract measures up in comparison, but bringing back a decent midfielder of Sejdic’s makeup is a good move as Atlanta look to return to the MLS Cup Playoffs and improve on their fortunes of past years.