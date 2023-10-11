How to watch, stream Atlanta United players during the FIFA international break

Atlanta United don’t play another match until Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati (Decision Day) due to FIFA’s October match window. That’s obviously awkward timing since its MLS season only has 1 matchday remaining, but the lack of Atlanta United soccer doesn’t mean you can’t watch some of the team’s key players: six members of the club’s starting XI will be in action over the coming days. Two players — Thiago Almada (Argentina) and Luis Abram (Peru) — will be in the midst of World Cup qualifying, while two others — Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece) and Saba Lobjanidze (Georgia) — will represent their countries as they look to qualify for Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, for Miles Robinson and Caleb Wiley, they’ll be playing significant friendlies with the United States (Robinson with the senior team and Wiley with the Olympic team). For Wiley, it’s an opportunity to gear up to get himself squarely in the picture for the United States team that will head to Paris in the summer; the U.S. qualified for the Olympics through winning the Concacaf U-20 championship in Honduras in the summer.

Here’s a list of Atlanta United players called into international duty, as well as how to watch and stream their games (if available):

Miles Robinson, United States senior MNT

vs. Germany in East Hartford, CT, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. ET (TNT, Telemundo, Peacock)

vs. Ghana in Nashville, TN, Oct. 17, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT, Universo, Peacock)

Caleb Wiley, United States Olympic MNT

vs. Mexico, Oct. 11, 10 p.m. ET

vs. Japan, Oct. 17, 10:30 p.m. ET

Thiago Almada, Argentina (CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying)

vs. Paraguay, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. ET (ViX, Universo or Telemundo)

at Peru, Oct. 17, 10 p.m. ET (Fanatiz)

Luis Abram, Peru (CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying)

at Chile, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. ET (Fanatiz)

vs. Argentina, Oct. 17, 10 p.m. ET (Fanatiz)

Giorgos Giakoumakis, Greece (Euro 2024 qualifying)

at Ireland, Oct. 13, 2:45 p.m. ET (Fubo)

vs. Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2:45 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saba Lobjanidze, Georgia

vs. Thailand (friendly), Oct. 12, noon ET (no streaming information available)

vs. Cyprus (Euro 2024 qualifying), Oct. 15, 9 a.m. ET (FS2)