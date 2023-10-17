Nick Firmino to join Atlanta United first-team in 2024

Some news many Atlanta United fans have been waiting for has finally been confirmed by the club. ATL UTD 2’s top performer this season Nick Firmino has earned himself a permanent promotion to the MLS squad. The club announced today that the 22-year-old midfielder will sign a first-team contract that will run through the 2026 season that goes into effect on January 1st.

Leveled up #ATLUTD has signed Nick Firmino through the 2026 season ✍️ — x - Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 17, 2023

“Nick is a player who has continued to improve and perform at a high level during the past two seasons, capped off by his MLSNP Best XI honors,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s a versatile midfielder with a good engine who has a nose for goal. We’re excited to continue to watch his development at the club.”

It’s not too surprising of a move considering how influential Firmino has been with the 2’s this season. In 27 appearances, the Brazilian-born attacking midfielder amassed 16 goals and 6 assists during the MLS Next Pro season. His exploits earned him Best XI honors for the season.

Back in June of this season Firmino grabbed headlines for the Five Stripes when he scored a clutch, match-tying goal for the first-team against New York City FC in one of his few short-term emergency stints with the team.

In what could be a very different looking roster come next season, Firmino should add to Gonzalo Pineda’s midfield depth next season and give the team some versatility within the squad.

Dirty South Soccer’s Tyler Pilgrim wrote a great profile on Firmino earlier this season that you should check out for more information on the newest member of the first-team.

Welcome back to the team, Nick! You’ve more than earned it.