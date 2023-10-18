Recapping Atlanta United’s international break

The international break is over, and Atlanta United players will be headed back to the club to prepare for Decision Day vs. FC Cincinnati. Saba Lobjanidze was back in training on Tuesday according to Doug Roberson, but everyone else should be arriving over the next day or two.

The most important takeaway: no one got hurt.

Miles Robinson, United States senior MNT

vs. Germany in East Hartford, L 3-1; unused substitute

vs. Ghana in Nashville, W 4-0; started and played all 90 minutes

Caleb Wiley, United States Olympic MNT

vs. Mexico, W 2-1; entered match in 60th minute

vs. Japan, 4-1; started and played 71 minutes

Two plays that show the two-way ability of big time USMNT prospect Caleb Wiley. First shows his skill and composure on the ball. The second his defensive recovery and instincts. Top young player. That's Benja with the great layoff in play #2. pic.twitter.com/AUdmmDEiml — Marcus C. (@chai_asc) October 18, 2023

Luis Abram, Peru (CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying)

at Chile, L 2-0; started and played all 90 minutes

vs. Argentina, L 2-0; started and played all 90 minutes

Giorgos Giakoumakis, Greece (Euro 2024 qualifying)

at Ireland, W 2-0; started and played 70 minutes; scored in 20’

vs. Netherlands, L 1-0; entered match in 77th minute

Saba Lobjanidze, Georgia

vs. Thailand (friendly), W 8-0; started and played all 90 minutes; assisted on goal in 37’

vs. Cyprus (Euro 2024 qualifying), W 4-0; unused substitute

Thiago Almada, Argentina (U-23)

Almada was called into Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina roster, but trained with their U-23 side for a pair of friendlies against Venezuela. He started and was captain in a 0-0 draw on Oct. 13.