Atlanta United at FC Cincinnati: Match Thread and How to Watch

As far as Decision Days go, this one’s pretty tame for Atlanta United. The Five Stripes know their fate as a lower Round One seed in the playoffs, something certainly not taken for granted, and FC Cincinnati has long since locked up the Supporters’ Shield (and naturally a first round bye).

It’s not all for nothing, though, as the day’s results will determine Atlanta’s best-of-three matchup for the upcoming postseason campaign. Orlando, Columbus, or Philadelphia await, we’ll see who comes out of the wringer at the end of 90 minutes.

Decision Day kicks off across the league at 6:09 PM ET on Apple TV+ as a part of MLS Season Pass. Radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish through La Mejor.

Before then, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match prep you need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments section below as we take in all the action from Ohio.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

FC Cincinnati’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff Time: Saturday, October 21st; 6:09 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass subscription)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

