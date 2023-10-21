FC Cincinnati 2-2 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

It is inexplicable for Thiago Almada to get sent off in a match like this with very little to play for and an important playoff match around the corner. Just an utterly horrible mistake to make in that moment.

As for the match itself, it was an entertaining one. However, I don’t think it’s indicative of any type of experience we’ll see in the playoffs. It was an open and attacking match from the start with both teams really throwing caution to the wind and going for goals. We’re just not going to see this type of mentality come playoff time.

With that said, Atlanta United played some lovely attacking soccer at times and makes you realize the potential this team has in the final third.

We all know this team would have its backs against the wall come postseason time, but without Thiago in the first match, it’s going to become even more of a difficult ask.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.