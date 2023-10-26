Thiago Almada named finalist for 2023 MLS MVP

The 2023 season saw Atlanta United rise up and rebuild its reputation as one of the best, most exciting teams in MLS. That was in no small part thanks to the play of Thiago Almada. This season saw the attacker contribute 11 goals and notch 16 assists in 2,728 minutes across 31 appearances.

His play was recognized by MLS as he was nominated for both the Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Young Player of the Year awards. In the MVP race he will have to contend with Luciano Acosta and Denis Bouanga who both can make legitimate claims to deserving the award. For Young Player of the Year he is up against Duncan McGuire and Aidan Morris.

Almada will be joined in the end of the year nominations by Giorgos Giakoumakis who was nominated for Best Newcomer. St. Louis City SC star Eduard Löwen will also be in the running for the award along with Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami no. 10 contributed two assists and one goal on the year but also has the advantage of being Lionel Messi when it comes time for MLS to announce the winner of that award.

Finally, Miles Robinson has a shot at taking home Comeback Player of the Year. The Atlanta United defender came back from a torn Achilles early in the 2022 season. This year Robinson looked like he didn’t miss a beat and ended the year with 2,367 minutes across 27 appearances. Also nominated for the award are Joao Paulo and Alan Pulido.