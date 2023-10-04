Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union: Match Thread and How to Watch

A quick look at the Eastern Conference table as we head into the final few matches of the season will tell you that the race for playoff seeding is tight. Just three points separate sixth from third, and with home field advantage coming in to play for those fourth and above, every precious point counts. It’s been an often repeated goal for Atlanta United to end up with one of those coveted top four spots, and this double game week will certainly determine whether that goal is achieved or not.

Currently in sixth, Atlanta plays fourth place Philadelphia tonight, followed by fifth place Columbus at home on Saturday. To get to fourth, they’re going to have to earn it.

The high-stakes meeting tonight will kick off at 7:39 PM ET on Apple TV+ as a part of MLS Season Pass. Radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish through La Mejor.

Before then, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match prep you need,

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Philadelphia Union’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, October 4th; 7:39 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass subscription)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

