Philadelphia Union 3-2 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

I’m usually not one to spend time blaming the referees for Atlanta United’s misfortunes, but it’s hard not to after seeing so many borderline penalties called against them in recent weeks. To see one go unpunished in their favor in a scoreless match away from home is hard to swallow.

The 3-0 first half scoreline looks horrendous, but it never really felt like Philadelphia were dominating the match. It really was just a matter of the Union taking the chances they created and Atlanta failing to do so.

You have to give the team credit for not curling up in a ball and calling it a night. They showed great heart in making it a competitive game.

