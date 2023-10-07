Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew: Match Thread and How to Watch

An important matchweek didn’t start as the Five Stripes envisioned it, falling 3-2 to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday thanks to a lapse in concentration and some… questionable refereeing. Now, Atlanta United is back at home for the final time in the regular season, and while a climb into fourth isn’t on the cards, a win would certainly help the squad rebound in preparation for a playoff appearance.

The match will be shown on Apple TV as a part of MLS Season Pass. Local radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish in La Mejor.

Before the 7:39PM kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match info you’ll need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Columbus Crew’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, October 7th; 7:39 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass subscription)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.