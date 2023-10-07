Atlanta United 1-1 Columbus Crew: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

It was simply a demoralizing performance and result until it wasn’t. Everything seemed to be going Columbus’ way on the night until Miles Robinson popped up with a dramatic, last-gasp equalizer.

Not an ideal night by any means but it’s certainly better than a loss.

The initial spark and momentum from the transfer window as seemed to dissipate somewhat. The team must find a way to reignite it once the playoffs begin if they are going to play more than a couple of matches.

