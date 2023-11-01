MLS Cup Playoffs, Atlanta United at Columbus Crew: Match Thread and How to Watch

Well... here we are.

Tonight, Atlanta United returns to postseason play, something fans know not to take for granted after missing out on the action two of the previous three years. In fact, the Five Stripes haven’t won a playoff match since... 2019. Big stakes here.

A couple of familiar names from that bygone 2-0 victory over Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Semifinal will be present for this upcoming best-of-three series: Julian Gressel (who scored in that match, by the way) and Darlington Nagbe— both sporting the yellow kits of the Columbus Crew.

Atlanta haven’t found much success against Columbus this year, falling 6-1 in their last visit to Lower.com Field (in a pretty extreme scenario) and rescuing a late, late point just a few weeks ago in a 1-1 draw in the Benz. Not the most favorable matchup by any means, but in a best-of-three series, one game won’t be the end all... but a road victory is key. Can Thiago Almada-less Atlanta United get one tonight?

Atlanta United’s playoff return will be aired nationally on FS1 and FS2, and a lengthier pregame will push kickoff to 7:55 PM ET. The match will also be free to watch on Apple TV with an Apple ID. Radio coverage is provided in English on Star 94.1 and in Spanish through La Mejor.

Before then, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match prep you need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments section below as we take in all the postseason action from Ohio.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Columbus Crew’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, November 1st; 7:55 PM ET

Available Streaming: Free on Apple TV (with Apple ID)

Available Radio: Star 94.1, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

