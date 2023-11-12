MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Game Three, Atlanta United at Columbus Crew: Match Thread and How to Watch

It’s all come down to this. Atlanta United returns to Columbus tonight for Game Three of the Best-of-Three series against the Crew in a winner take all match to determine the last of the Eastern Conference Semifinalists.

The stakes are high for an Atlanta United side that haven’t escaped the first playoff round since 2019, but are now just one win away. That win will need to come in one of the toughest away environments in the league, though, where the Columbus Crew have won 16 straight.

On the contrary, a massive 4-2 win in Game Two in the Benz while staring elimination directly in the face has swung the momentum hard in the Five Stripes’ favor. The return of Thiago Almada, a preferred tactic and lineup, and Atlanta became a different team against the same side that held them to a single shot in Game One. Will that same team show up tonight and send Atlanta United through, or is this the end of the road for the 2023 season?

The final match of the series will stream on Apple TV as a part of the MLS Season Pass subscription, with kickoff set for 7:09 PM ET. Radio coverage is provided in English on Star 94 and in Spanish through La Mejor.

Before then, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match prep you need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments section below as we witness the series finale from Ohio.

How to Watch:

Venue: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio

Kickoff Time: Sunday, November 12th; 7:09 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass subscription)

Available Radio: Star 94.1, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

