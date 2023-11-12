Columbus Crew 4-2 Atlanta United, 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

And that’s a wrap on wild 2023 season.

Despite the midseason turnaround, it was painfully obvious that Columbus Crew were just a better soccer team than Atlanta United this season and they proved it.

It’s always tough getting knocked out of the playoffs, but you have to be encouraged with how much progress the club has made this season. We can only hope the current trajectory continues on into next season. If it does, it could be a special season.

