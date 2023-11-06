Thiago Almada named 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year

In the least surprising news of the season, Thiago Almada has been named the 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year. The MVP candidate takes home the honor as the league’s best player at age 22 or under.

Major League Soccer today announced @ATLUTD midfielder Thiago Almada as the 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year.https://t.co/vky7fna7nx — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) November 6, 2023

It was a star-making campaign for the Argentina national team playmaker as he notched 11 goals and an MLS-leading 19 assists. His dynamic ability to create something out of nothing was the catalyst for Atlanta United’s attack. After entering the league with a massive amount of hype and expectations, 2023 was the year he met and exceeded all of it.

Almada made the most of what could possibly be his final full season in MLS. His intentions of testing himself in Europe are well-known. After such a successful campaign, it’s only a matter of time before the rumors of a potential move start flying. If this was the last season we get to see, it was one to remember.