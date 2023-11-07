MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United are playing a playoff match in Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight. That sentence alone should be enough to get the blood pumping a little bit faster. However, last Wednesday’s showing— or should I say non-showing— in Columbus didn’t do much to inspire hope.

The 2-0 defeat in Ohio makes the second match of the Best-of-3 a must win if the Five Stripes are to keep their season alive. A victory for Atlanta in the Benz, and the two sides meet again next Sunday, November 12th. A loss, and Columbus moves on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The stakes are simple.

A Tuesday night Blackout will hopefully be only the beginning of a strong home field advantage for Atlanta United, who will sorely need the crowd behind them if they are to overcome a Crew side that didn’t allow a single shot on Target in the previous meeting. The return of Thiago Almada will also be a major boost, but will need a statement performance in order to keep this from being most likely his (and Miles Robinson’s) curtain calls as a part of the club.

The do or die playoff match will stream on Apple TV as a part of the MLS Season Pass subscription, with kickoff set for 7:09 PM. Radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and Sirius XM FC, and in Spanish through La Mejor.

Before then, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match prep you need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments section below as we witness Atlanta United attempt to save their postseason in the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Tonight's Starting XI for Game 2 vs. @ColumbusCrew pic.twitter.com/1iOLPA7KOo — x - Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 7, 2023

Columbus Crew’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Tuesday, November 7th; 7:09 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass subscription)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, Sirius XM FC, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

