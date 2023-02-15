AmFam Cup; Atlanta United vs Toluca: Match Thread and How to Watch

At long last, Atlanta United is back in the Benz tonight for a preseason homecoming, and you’d better believe it has all the pomp and circumstance you could ask for.

A new kit (which unless the leaks are some giant PSYOP has the return of the actual Five Stripes), an extended halftime laser show, and the second edition of the storied American Family Insurance Cup against Toluca FC are only a few of the pieces of spectacle awaiting us tonight. What more could you want?

For those not in attendance, live broadcasting of the match can be found on Peachtree TV, with radio coverage coming in English from Star 94.1 and in Spanish on La Mejor 1600 AM. As always, feel free to join us in the comments below as your match thread for everything surrounding the match and kit reveal as we take in the action together.

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, February 15th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Peachtree TV

Available Streaming: N/A

Available Radio: Star 94.1 (English), La Mejor (Spanish)

