Scarves and Spikes Episode 6: AmFam Cup Takeaways and 17’s Kit Praise

The magic of the AmFam Cup and the release of the beauty that is Atlanta United’s new “17’s Kit” boasted the lion’s share of the conversation in Thursday’s Scarves and Spikes episode. The match and kit launch pushed the podcast back a day, and there were plenty of takeaways from a fun, laser-show packed evening in Atlanta. Tyler, Tommy, and Sydney sat down to recap the first match of the year inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium while giving their own thoughts on the kit itself.

The AmFam Cup provided fans their closest glance so far at what Gonzalo Pineda’s style may look like in 2023, and the guys chatted about both the positives and negatives from the most important sports match in 2023 the preseason friendly. Additionally, some great news about the MLS/Apple TV deal dropped Thursday for those fans who already have a cell service with T-Mobile, so be sure to listen to the show via the links below to learn more.

Also, the crew finally got to reveal who the cracking special guest will be next week!

