Preseason Friendly; Atlanta United at St. Louis CITY: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes’ preseason schedule reaches its end today as Atlanta United takes on St. Louis CITY SC in the club’s only scheduled meeting with the expansion side. Hosted in the league’s newest stadium, CITYPARK, the final tuneup will be closed door and without a livestream as the sides make their final preparations for their respective season openers next weekend.

It’d be fair to expect similar coverage to Atlanta’s friendly against Cruz Azul last week, but don’t set expectations too high. It’d also be fair to assume both sides will play with their strongest lineups for a majority of the match, with this being their last chance at getting match experience together before it gets real.



Feel free to join us and use the comment section below as a match thread for sharing and discussing any and all details surrounding the match, which should kick off around 1:00 PM ET.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

This is our Starting XI to face @stlCITYsc for our final preseason match pic.twitter.com/U2057OSPYi — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 18, 2023

St. Louis CITY’s Lineup:

Our vs @ATLUTD



Bürki

Nerwinski

Parker

Hiebert

Nelson

Blom

Löwen

Ostrák

Stroud

Alm

Klauss#AllForCITY — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) February 18, 2023

How to Watch:

Venue: CITYPARK, St. Louis, Missouri

Kickoff Time: Saturday, February 18th; 1:00 PM ET

Available Coverage: @ATLUTD Twitter, atlutd.com, @stlCITYSC Twitter

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.